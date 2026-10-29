Savannah Chrisley Has Been Secretly Married to Jason Galanis Since July, Wedding Happened in Cayman Islands

Credit: Getty

Savannah Chrisley announced this week that she’s pregnant and engaged to businessman Jason Galanis, but what she didn’t reveal is they’ve secretly been married for months.

The 29-year-old reality star, best known for her family’s show Chrisley Knows Best, revealed on her podcast this week that she got engaged to Jason, 56, back in December 2025, after dating for five months.

While on a vacation in the Cayman Islands, she revealed Jason proposed.

“And when he gave me the ring, he was like, ‘Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,’” she shared of the moment.

Well, People has discovered that Savannah and Jason secretly got married over the summer.

The outlet obtained marriage records that revealed the couple tied the knot on July 14, one year after they started dating. They got married at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church.

While Savannah talked about her engagement to Jason in her podcast, she never actually said that they’re currently engaged and she never referred to him as her “fiance.”

A bigger wedding is scheduled for May 2027.

“Now, for Jason and I, our wedding was scheduled for Jan. 9 of 2027,” she said on the podcast. “And let me tell you, it was going to be a phenomenal time — it still is going to be a phenomenal time. It has just been pushed a few months to May of 2027, and that is because we got the surprise of a lifetime.”

Surprising details about Jason‘s past and his connection to Savannah‘s father have been revealed.

Posted To:Jason Galanis Savannah Chrisley Wedding