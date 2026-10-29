‘Shrinking’ Season 4 Casting Updates: 4 Actors Join & 8 Stars Confirmed to Return as Filming Wraps

Oct 29, 2026 5 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Shrinking tv series logo
Credit: Apple TV

Shrinking season four is in the works!

The Emmy Award-nominated Apple TV comedy is set to return for a fourth season on the streamer, and one of the stars recently revealed filming has wrapped up.

What is Shrinking about?

The series “follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

What will be different about season four?

It was previously revealed that the next season will feature a big change with a time jump, but don’t worry, creator Bill Lawrence assures that it will still be the same characters, just a new story.

“I think people will feel when they come back to this show, that it’s a completely different story,” he said at a PaleyFest panel. “And the reason we agreed to do it was that we feel that the cast and characters of this show have enough stuff going on in their life that we are interested in seeing what a new story for these characters looks like.”

With filming wrapping up, we’ve got some updates on who is in the cast. We are taking a look at all of new and returning stars confirmed for the upcoming fourth season.

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on the season four cast of Shrinking…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made […]
  1. Chrishell Stauseand G Flip attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Chrishell Stause

    Why Did Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split? Source Reveals Rumored Reason Behind Breakup
  2. Justin Bieber falling out with Carl Lentz
    carl lentz

    Justin & Hailey Bieber Allegedly Kicked Ex Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Out of Their House Following His 2020 Cheating Scandal
  3. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez stock image to discuss custody legal hearings
    Halle Berry

    Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Retains Primary Custody of Maceo, 13, as Restraining Order Is Dissolved
  4. Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Bethany Joy Lenz

    Sophia Bush Reveals Where She Stands with Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz Today