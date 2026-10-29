‘Shrinking’ Season 4 Casting Updates: 4 Actors Join & 8 Stars Confirmed to Return as Filming Wraps

Credit: Apple TV

Shrinking season four is in the works!

The Emmy Award-nominated Apple TV comedy is set to return for a fourth season on the streamer, and one of the stars recently revealed filming has wrapped up.

What is Shrinking about?

The series “follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

What will be different about season four?

It was previously revealed that the next season will feature a big change with a time jump, but don’t worry, creator Bill Lawrence assures that it will still be the same characters, just a new story.

“I think people will feel when they come back to this show, that it’s a completely different story,” he said at a PaleyFest panel. “And the reason we agreed to do it was that we feel that the cast and characters of this show have enough stuff going on in their life that we are interested in seeing what a new story for these characters looks like.”

With filming wrapping up, we’ve got some updates on who is in the cast. We are taking a look at all of new and returning stars confirmed for the upcoming fourth season.

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on the season four cast of Shrinking…

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