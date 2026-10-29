Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Oct 29, 2026 3 min read
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Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Credit: Getty Images

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86.

The announcement was made on his Instagram account, revealing the cause of death.

Patrick Stewart in 2020, stock image

Patrick Stewart’s Cause of Death Confirmed

The late actor passed on Wednesday (October 28) after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

“In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,” a post seen on his Instagram account read. It is said his battle was “brief.”

Patrick Stewart in 2010, stock image

Read the Entire Statement Announcing Patrick Stewart’s Death

A statement posted to his Instagram read, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace. A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he travelled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning six decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television.”

The statement continued, “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise. His professional accomplishments were humbly matched by his philanthropy and activism on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his cherished foster pitties. He was a Knight, Chancellor, motor sport enthusiast, and lifelong Huddersfield Football fan. He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life.”

They included a quote in his obituary: “Like me, Jean-Luc has lived an unusual life that has taken him far beyond the bounds of normal human experience. But he is also someone who has remained true to his earthbound roots, for they are what gave him his identity. In the end, he feels the call of home, as do I.” — Patrick Stewart, Making It So: A Memoir.

His rep also released a statement.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” his rep said (via THR). “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Patrick Stewart Is Set to Star in Avengers: Doomsday in December

Sir Patrick Stewart has a major upcoming project in the works. He’s reprising his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which will be one of his final films. It is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

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