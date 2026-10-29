Sir Patrick Stewart’s Cause of Death Confirmed in Statement

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Patrick Stewart poses with Legends Of Cinema Award backstage at Trustees Theater during the 20th Anniversary SCAD Savannah Film Festivalon October 29, 2017 in Savannah, Georgia
Credit: Getty Images

Sir Patrick Stewart tragically passed away on Wednesday (October 28), and his family announced his cause of death in a statement.

On Thursday (October 29), it was announced that the iconic English actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, had sadly died. He was 86.

Patrick Stewart attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California

Patrick Stewart’s Family Confirmed He Had Both Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace,” a statement announcing his passing read.

Sir Patrick Stewart attends a photocall on day three of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 8, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

What Are Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia?

If you’re wondering, Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s are two different conditions.

We are including some information that may be helpful.

“Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two distinct conditions, though they both cause progressive problems with thinking and memory,” the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center once shared. The main differences? “Alzheimer’s typically announces itself with memory problems,” while Lewy body dementia might impair functions like focus, organization, and problem-solving.

Alzheimers.gov explained, “Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a brain disorder that can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, and mood. Visual hallucinations, or seeing things that are not there, are a common symptom, and tend to happen early on. More than 1 million people in the United States are diagnosed with LBD, which is one of the most common forms of dementia. It is a progressive disease, meaning symptoms start slowly and worsen over time.”

“Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks,” they added.

Our continued thoughts are with Sir Patrick Stewart‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.

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Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made […]
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