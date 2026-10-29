Sir Patrick Stewart’s Cause of Death Confirmed in Statement

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Sir Patrick Stewart tragically passed away on Wednesday (October 28), and his family announced his cause of death in a statement.

On Thursday (October 29), it was announced that the iconic English actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, had sadly died. He was 86.

Patrick Stewart’s Family Confirmed He Had Both Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace,” a statement announcing his passing read.

What Are Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia?

If you’re wondering, Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s are two different conditions.

We are including some information that may be helpful.

“Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two distinct conditions, though they both cause progressive problems with thinking and memory,” the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center once shared. The main differences? “Alzheimer’s typically announces itself with memory problems,” while Lewy body dementia might impair functions like focus, organization, and problem-solving.

Alzheimers.gov explained, “Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a brain disorder that can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, and mood. Visual hallucinations, or seeing things that are not there, are a common symptom, and tend to happen early on. More than 1 million people in the United States are diagnosed with LBD, which is one of the most common forms of dementia. It is a progressive disease, meaning symptoms start slowly and worsen over time.”

“Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks,” they added.

Our continued thoughts are with Sir Patrick Stewart‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.

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