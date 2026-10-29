Sir Patrick Stewart’s Final Social Media Post Was Shared Just 2 Weeks Ago

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Patrick Stewart attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards Ceremony on February 10, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images

Sir Patrick Stewart tragically passed away at the age of 86.

Fans all over the globe are mourning the loss of the legendary actor, who was known for his work in X-Men, Star Trek, and countless other projects.

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart arrives at Westminster Abbey for a memorial service for theatre great Sir Peter Hall OBE on September 11, 2018 in London, England.

Sir Patrick Stewart Passed Away After Battling Alzheimer’s Disease & Lewy Body Dementia

In a statement announced on his social media, it was confirmed: “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

If you’re wondering, Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s are two distinct syndromes.

“Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two distinct conditions, though they both cause progressive problems with thinking and memory,” the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center once shared. The main differences? “Alzheimer’s typically announces itself with memory problems,” while Lewy body dementia might impair real-time executive functions like focus, organization, and problem-solving.

Patrick Stewart attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sir Patrick Stewart’s Last Social Media Post Came Just About 2 Weeks Ago

Sir Patrick Stewart‘s final social media post was uploaded just about 2 weeks ago on his Instagram account. It looks like it was officially posted on October 16.

Back in April, he released the audiobook of “Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare: With Original Commentary by Patrick Stewart.” His last Instagram post celebrated that the audiobook had been submitted for Grammy Award consideration. It was submitted in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category.

He shared a post announcing the news, writing in the caption, “Delighted to learn that @simon.audio have submitted my audiobook of Shakespeare’s sonnets for Grammy consideration. I think The Bard would love a Grammy!”

In the audiobook, he performs all 154 of William Shakespeare‘s sonnets.

Grammy nominations are set to be announced on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Our thoughts are with Sir Patrick Stewart‘s loved ones. RIP.

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Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made […]
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