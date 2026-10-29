Sir Patrick Stewart’s Final Social Media Post Was Shared Just 2 Weeks Ago

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Sir Patrick Stewart tragically passed away at the age of 86.

Fans all over the globe are mourning the loss of the legendary actor, who was known for his work in X-Men, Star Trek, and countless other projects.

Sir Patrick Stewart Passed Away After Battling Alzheimer’s Disease & Lewy Body Dementia

In a statement announced on his social media, it was confirmed: “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

If you’re wondering, Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s are two distinct syndromes.

“Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two distinct conditions, though they both cause progressive problems with thinking and memory,” the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center once shared. The main differences? “Alzheimer’s typically announces itself with memory problems,” while Lewy body dementia might impair real-time executive functions like focus, organization, and problem-solving.

Sir Patrick Stewart’s Last Social Media Post Came Just About 2 Weeks Ago

Sir Patrick Stewart‘s final social media post was uploaded just about 2 weeks ago on his Instagram account. It looks like it was officially posted on October 16.

Back in April, he released the audiobook of “Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare: With Original Commentary by Patrick Stewart.” His last Instagram post celebrated that the audiobook had been submitted for Grammy Award consideration. It was submitted in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category.

He shared a post announcing the news, writing in the caption, “Delighted to learn that @simon.audio have submitted my audiobook of Shakespeare’s sonnets for Grammy consideration. I think The Bard would love a Grammy!”

In the audiobook, he performs all 154 of William Shakespeare‘s sonnets.

Grammy nominations are set to be announced on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Our thoughts are with Sir Patrick Stewart‘s loved ones. RIP.

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