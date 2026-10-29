Sophia Bush Reveals Where She Stands with Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz Today

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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Sophia Bush is speaking out about her relationships with fellow One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

If you are not aware, Sophia and Bethany Joy starred on One Tree Hill for all nine seasons, while Hilarie departed the series after season six of the teen drama, which originally aired from 2003 to 2012.

"One Tree Hill" cast James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray at Planet Hollywood to promote their new show and meet with fans January 16, 2004 in New York City.

Sophia Bush Talks About Her Relationships with Her One Tree Hill Co-Stars

“I mean, we’ve all known each other for, now longer than we were alive when we didn’t, and they’re some of the longest relationships of my life. One thing I really value is that no matter what anyone’s going through, we wait for each other,” she told People.

She continued, “I think that’s really important when you have friction or ease, that no matter what, you’re there, whether it’s easy or hard. That’s something I really do appreciate about all of us.” She added that this includes all women from the OTH universe.

“We got a real gift in each other. But it’s not a TV episode gift, it’s a real-life gift, and that comes with real-life stuff. It’s a lot of love that I have and that I know we all do for a long time,” she said.

Sophia Bush Also Recently Addressed Her Departure From Chicago P.D.

Sophia Bush recently addressed the reason why she left NBC’s Chicago P.D. She starred as Erin Lindsay for four seasons, and left in 2017.

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