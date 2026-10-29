‘Star Trek’ Stars React to Sir Patrick Stewart’s Death: ‘Godspeed, Captain’

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Stars of the Star Trek universe are mourning the shocking death of Sir Patrick Stewart.

On Thursday (October 29), it was announced that the iconic English actor had sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

One of Patrick‘s most memorable roles was as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, which he played in multiple Star Trek movies and television projects over the years.

Following news of Patrick‘s passing, the casts of various iterations of the Star Trek franchise took to social media to honor their costar.

William Shatner

William Shatner, who starred as Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek series wrote on X, “What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.

“My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed,” he added.

George Takei

George Takei, who played Lt. Hikaru Sulu on the original series and in several subsequent Star Trek films, wrote on Instagram, “Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before, and he inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity.”

“Our hearts are heavy, indeed,” he added. “Rest in the heavens, Captain.”

Head to the next slide to see more tributes from Star Trek actors…

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