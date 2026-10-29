‘Survivor 51’ Star Ori Jean-Charles Reveals What Happened With Jelly After the Show

Credit: Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor 51‘s Ori Jean-Charles is opening up about his flirtation with Jelly Loblack and whether or not they actually went on a date after the show!

Ori became the first man voted out of Survivor 51 in the latest episode after his tribe lost the immunity challenge. His close friends Jelly and Devin Way ended up remaining aligned, leaving Ori to fend for himself come elimination.

Following his exit, Ori spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show and what actually happened with Jelly afterward.

Ori shares whether or not his flirtation with Jelly was real

Asked about how “real” their flirtation was, he said it was “definitely real” and he had a “little crush on Jelly,” while she “had a little crush on me.”

“That’s an amazing girl. That’s a beautiful girl. She’s smart. She’s dope. Listen, man, can’t complain to be having something to look at in Fiji. I mean, Survivor’s hard, so having something nice to look at, someone to talk to, someone that you click and you vibe with is a major plus,” he said.

Did they meet up in New York?

Reflecting on his date idea to go get seafood or hit up a museum in New York, Ori shared that he and Jelly did actually hang out in New York as planned, but Ori listened to what she wanted and didn’t take her to City Island.

“I did not take her to City Island,” Ori shared. “I listened. She looked like she wasn’t in it. I was like: All right, we gotta remix. We gotta change the channels. We gotta switch it up.”

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