‘Survivor 51’ Star Ori Jean-Charles Reveals What Happened With Jelly After the Show

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
A close-up shot of Ori Jean-Clarke seated at Tribal Council on Survivor 51 wearing a purple "Survivor" buff on his head, a heavy cream and maroon plaid button-down jacket over a white undershirt, and looking thoughtful with his hands clasped.
Credit: Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor 51‘s Ori Jean-Charles is opening up about his flirtation with Jelly Loblack and whether or not they actually went on a date after the show!

Ori became the first man voted out of Survivor 51 in the latest episode after his tribe lost the immunity challenge. His close friends Jelly and Devin Way ended up remaining aligned, leaving Ori to fend for himself come elimination.

Following his exit, Ori spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show and what actually happened with Jelly afterward.

Ori shares whether or not his flirtation with Jelly was real

Asked about how “real” their flirtation was, he said it was “definitely real” and he had a “little crush on Jelly,” while she “had a little crush on me.”

“That’s an amazing girl. That’s a beautiful girl. She’s smart. She’s dope. Listen, man, can’t complain to be having something to look at in Fiji. I mean, Survivor’s hard, so having something nice to look at, someone to talk to, someone that you click and you vibe with is a major plus,” he said.

Survivor 51 alliance partners Ori Jean-Charles, Devin Way, and Jelly Loblack laugh together while outdoors on a beach during a break from filming the reality competition series.

Did they meet up in New York?

Reflecting on his date idea to go get seafood or hit up a museum in New York, Ori shared that he and Jelly did actually hang out in New York as planned, but Ori listened to what she wanted and didn’t take her to City Island.

“I did not take her to City Island,” Ori shared. “I listened. She looked like she wasn’t in it. I was like: All right, we gotta remix. We gotta change the channels. We gotta switch it up.”

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made […]
  1. Chrishell Stauseand G Flip attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Chrishell Stause

    Why Did Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split? Source Reveals Rumored Reason Behind Breakup
  2. Justin Bieber falling out with Carl Lentz
    carl lentz

    Justin & Hailey Bieber Allegedly Kicked Ex Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Out of Their House Following His 2020 Cheating Scandal
  3. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez stock image to discuss custody legal hearings
    Halle Berry

    Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Retains Primary Custody of Maceo, 13, as Restraining Order Is Dissolved
  4. Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Bethany Joy Lenz

    Sophia Bush Reveals Where She Stands with Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz Today