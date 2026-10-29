‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Credit: Netflix

It’s official: The Diplomat is getting a fifth season at Netflix!

Season Four debuted earlier this month, and is currently available to stream in full.

In Season Four of The Diplomat, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home.

The cast includes Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn.

Netflix did not release any information about the upcoming fifth season, however, more news is expected.

If you did not see, Netflix unfortunately canceled 13 TV shows this year!

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