‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Mel Owens Breaks His Silence After Peg Munson Split

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Mel Owens reacts to Peg Munson split
Credit: ABC

The Golden Bachelor‘s Mel Owens is speaking out for the first time following his split from Peg Munson.

If you were unaware, Mel, 67, and Peg, 63, met and fell in love while filming season 2 of ABC’s Bachelor spinoff series. In the dramatic season two finale, which aired in November 2025, Mel presented Peg with his final rose and chose to give her a “commitment” ring rather than proposing to her.

Last week, Peg announced in a video that she and Mel had broken up.

Mel Owens reacts to Peg Munson split

In a new gym selfie posted on Instagram on Wednesday (October 28), Mel shared his first comments on the split.

“Stay positive. Stay strong. Stay golden,” Mel wrote along with the selfie. “And Stay Bizzy…#bachelornation #fyp #fypage #workouts #inshape.”

Then in the comments section, one fan addressed his recent breakup from Peg.

“Mel doesn’t owe anyone an explanation of every detail of his breakup,” the fan wrote. “Just because someone is in the public eye doesn’t mean they surrender their right to privacy.”

Mel responded, “Amen. Thank you.” While responding to another comment, he added, “Thank you for the kind words” and said his gym trip is not a “breakup diet.”

Mel Owens reacts to Peg Munson split

In her video posted last week on Instagram, Peg said, “I did have to make the difficult decision to step away from the relationship. Sometimes even when there’s love, it just doesn’t turn out the way we hoped.”

“Right now, I’m just focusing on healing my heart and focusing on myself, my health and looking forward to the next chapter,” she continued. “I really do just wish Mel the best of luck and I’m very grateful for the experience.”

If you didn’t see, this popular internet personality is rumored to be in talks to lead the next season of The Bachelor.

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