‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ First Reactions Are In – Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Actress Elle Fanning stars as a young Effie Trinket in a promotional still from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She features stylized, vintage blonde curls, an ornate butterfly headpiece, blue nail polish, and a patterned dark dress with an oversized, colorful matching neck bow while gesturing with her hand in a crowded interior setting.
Credit: Murray Close / Lionsgate

The newest movie in The Hunger Games franchise will be arriving in theaters on November 20 in the United States (almost a month after its U.K. release on October 28), and the first critic reactions have arrived!

Ahead of the full-length reviews being released online, critics have started sharing some of their thoughts on social media, and it seems like most of the reviews are positive, with Joseph Zada getting a lot of praise for his performance as a young Haymitch Abernathy.

Check out the film’s synopsis:

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. 

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever. 

So, what are the critics saying? Read all of the tweets below!

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 30. Watch the trailer now!

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