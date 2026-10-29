‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ First Reactions Are In – Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Credit: Murray Close / Lionsgate

The newest movie in The Hunger Games franchise will be arriving in theaters on November 20 in the United States (almost a month after its U.K. release on October 28), and the first critic reactions have arrived!

Ahead of the full-length reviews being released online, critics have started sharing some of their thoughts on social media, and it seems like most of the reviews are positive, with Joseph Zada getting a lot of praise for his performance as a young Haymitch Abernathy.

Check out the film’s synopsis:

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

So, what are the critics saying? Read all of the tweets below!

The Hunger Games franchise remains a favorite. THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING rocks a ton of stunning craftsmanship, yet another phenomenal cast, and an exhilarating narrative that serves as a powerful reminder that nothing is inevitable and it is possible to break a… pic.twitter.com/Hab3Hs0Php — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 28, 2026

I watched #TheHungerGames?: Sunrise on the Reaping and Joseph Zada ran me through an emotional gauntlet as Haymitch. He had me crying half the time while McKenna Grace had me falling in love w/ her again. And seeing Katniss & Peeta… ? The fanedits are going to kill me?? pic.twitter.com/T5j9BWGKQ4 — Lyra ???????? (@MsLyraHale) October 28, 2026

#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is the Rogue One/Andor of the franchise. A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see. As a massive fan of the series and especially this book, I couldn’t have asked… pic.twitter.com/EC98k42mQt — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) October 28, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a worthy addition to the franchise. Casting is phenomenal (Joseph Zada couldn't be better), it looks and feels terrifyingly real, and it bridges the gap perfectly between the original stories and Ballad. A from me. pic.twitter.com/Npl2MxnLYZ — nina(delphia) (existential dread version) (@ninastarner) October 28, 2026

SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is easily the best film in the Hunger Games franchise. Joseph Zada is electrifying as Haymitch, and the cast is true to the characters we’re introduced to in the book. Filled with all-fire, it's a MUST-SEE in theaters –@nikita_francois @Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/q0lefvD8hh — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) October 28, 2026

The rebellion is sparking with SUNRISE ON THE REAPING. Francis Lawrence continues to breathe new life into this world. The unique production design doesn’t let familiar beats get too dull. Joseph Zada is heartbreakingly radiant as Haymitch. A star is born role #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/ezlJ4PV0cM — Lauren (@laurenlamango) October 28, 2026

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING features some of the best casting of the year as many of the actors breathe new life into familiar characters, making them their own, while preserving the qualities that made them so compelling in the first place. Glenn Close, with her… pic.twitter.com/G2vIUVe8yR — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 28, 2026

#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is a beautiful, bittersweet story that translates very well to film. Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, and Jesse Plemons give especially powerful performances, but the entire ensemble of young tributes and District 12 loved ones are wonderful. pic.twitter.com/rKBseofEDu — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) October 28, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 30. Watch the trailer now!

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