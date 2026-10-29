‘The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She’d Breastfeed Her Dog ‘If He Needed It’

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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A medium close-up shot of political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin smiling on a red carpet. She has long, wavy brunette hair with subtle highlights and wears a bright pink sleeveless top or dress while standing in front of a dark backdrop featuring gold "Four" and "Biltmore Winery" logos.
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Alyssa Farah Griffin caused some eyebrows to raise during a new episode of The View when she shared how far she’d be willing to go to take care of her dog.

The 37-year-old former Donald Trump White House staffer, who is one of the show’s cohosts, admitted that she would breastfeed her dog, Herbie, if needed.

The subject came up during one of The View‘s “Hot Topics” conversations about a woman who asked for eight weeks of paid maternity leave to adopt a dog, per Entertainment Weekly.

Alyssa Farah Griffin compares raising a puppy to being a new mom

“Until we have paid family leave in this country for every parent, every type of family, this is not a discussion to have,” Sara Haines said. “Caveat: I do believe in bereavement leave for pets. Although I want my children to believe I carried my chihuahuas, I do see the difference in those two things.”

Alyssa chimed in to say that there is “something so different about the loss of a pet” and maybe they could support the idea if “we had full, paid parental leave for both parents” in the U.S.

What did she say about breastfeeding?

Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to argue that raising a dog is not comparable to raising a child since “you’re not breastfeeding your dog,” to which Alyssa responded, “I would’ve if he needed it.” 

She gave birth this past February to her son Justin Griffin Jr. and said being a “pet parent to Herbie” helped prepare her for motherhood.

“Every two hours he was up, they have to go to the bathroom all the time, they get sick, they’re like all over the place. It’s great prep and it is exhausting,” she said.

Whoopi shot back, “I’m pretty sure the second those teeth hit that nipple, you will be on the ceiling talking about, ‘Come and get this damn dog.’ I’m just saying.” 

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