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This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz Reveals ‘Unexpected’ Benefits of Using GLP-1 Medication

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
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Chrissy Metz stock photo
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  • Chrissy Metz is now using GLP-1 medication to lose weight and she has discovered some “unexpected” benefits for using the meds – People
  • Learn about the royal family member who reportedly has a fear of flying – Celebitchy
  • Tom Cruise‘s son Connor Cruise spotted in rare new photos – E! News
  • A popular new Disney+ series has officially been renewed – Just Jared Jr.
  • Dancing With the Stars alum and The Traitors winner Dylan Efron is training for the New York City Marathon alongside the Oroweat running sandwich! They were spotted on a run together on Thursday (October 29) in New York City’s Union Square. Check out the photos below!
Dylan Efron running with the Oroweat running sandwich
Dylan Efron running with the Oroweat running sandwich
Dylan Efron running with the Oroweat running sandwich

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