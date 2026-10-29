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This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz Reveals ‘Unexpected’ Benefits of Using GLP-1 Medication
- Chrissy Metz is now using GLP-1 medication to lose weight and she has discovered some “unexpected” benefits for using the meds – People
- Learn about the royal family member who reportedly has a fear of flying – Celebitchy
- Tom Cruise‘s son Connor Cruise spotted in rare new photos – E! News
- A popular new Disney+ series has officially been renewed – Just Jared Jr.
- Dancing With the Stars alum and The Traitors winner Dylan Efron is training for the New York City Marathon alongside the Oroweat running sandwich! They were spotted on a run together on Thursday (October 29) in New York City’s Union Square. Check out the photos below!
Posted To:Chrissy Metz Newsies