Time100 Next Gala Draws Honorees Raye, Joey King, Sombr, Eiza Gonzalez & Many More for Star-Studded Event

Credit: Getty

A star-studded group of celebs stepped out for the Time100 Next Gala and we have all the photos!

Raye, Joey King, Sombr, and Eiza Gonzalez were among the many stars and honorees who attended the event on Thursday night (October 29) at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The event celebrated TIME’s list of 100 rising stars who are defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, and more.

The gala featured honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, including Himesh Patel, Tyrese Maxey, Ashley Padilla, Wawira Njiru, Alex Warren, plus a musical performance from Raye, who is also on the list.

The 2026 TIME100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, was revealed on September 30.

Many members of the list were in attendance, including all of the stars below.

Raye

Joey King

Joey is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Forever Diamond NY jewelry.

Megan Moroney

Megan is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Hearts on Fire jewelry.

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza is wearing a Monse look, Aquazzura shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.

Sombr

Alex Warren

Marisa Abela

Marisa is wearing a Dior look.

Troye Sivan

Druski

Molly Gordon

Himesh Patel

Isa Briones

Conan Gray

Dominic Sessa

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Pidgeon

Yerin Ha

Curry Barker

Paapa Essiedu

Cooper Hoffman

Joshua Henry

You can see even more photos from the event below.

Posted To:Alex Warren Ashley Padilla Conan Gray Cooper Hoffman Curry Barker Dominic Sessa druski Eiza Gonzalez Event Photos Himesh Patel Isa Briones Joey King Joshua Henry Marisa Abela Megan Moroney Molly Gordon Paapa Essiedu Raye Sarah Pidgeon Sombr Troye Sivan Yerin Ha