Tom Blyth Is Looking So Hot in Uniform in New ‘A Few Good Men’ Broadway Photos

Credit: Emilio Madrid

Tom Blyth is making his Broadway debut right now playing LTJG Daniel Kaffee in the new production of A Few Good Men and we have new photos from the show!

The play just opened at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City and Tom is starring in the show alongside Emmy winner Bradley Whitford and Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez.

This is the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin‘s play. The play premiered on Broadway back in 1989 and was turned into a 1992 movie starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore.

What is A Few Good Men about?

A Few Good Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our willingness to stand behind them. Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

The production, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, had its official opening night on Thursday, October 29 and the 13-week limited engagement will wrap up on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Get tickets now!

Check out all of the production photos below…

Posted To:Bradley Whitford Broadway Krysta Rodriguez Tom Blyth