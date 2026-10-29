Tom Holland’s Brother Sam Refers to Zendaya as ‘Lovely Sister-In-Law’ In His ‘Cooking with the Stars’ Intro

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Tom Holland‘s younger brother Sam mentioned him and wife Zendaya on Cooking with the Stars.

The 27-year-old chef appeared on season six of the ITV1 and ITVX cooking competition series as one of the professional mentors.

During his introduction video on the show, Sam mentioned cooking for high-profile celebrities, naming his brother and sister-in-law.

“I’m Sam Holland and I am a chef and a content creator with over a million followers,” he says in the clip, which was shared to Twitter/X. “Over the years, I’ve cooked for some high profile celebs, such as Tom Holland and Zendaya, and they do happen to be my brother and lovely sister-in-law.”

On Cooking with the Stars, Sam was paired up as a mentor to stand-up comedian Seann Walsh, who was just eliminated from the competition in an episode that aired earlier this week.

Sam is, of course, one of four Holland brothers, including his twin, Harry, and their youngest brother, Paddy. The brothers, along with their parents Nicola and Dominic Holland, work together through The Brothers Trust, a charitable organization established in 2017.

While it was revealed earlier this year that Tom and Zendaya secretly got married, Sam is also set to tie the knot.

Over the summer, the chef and cookbook author announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Clark Stewart.

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