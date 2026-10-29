UK Judge to Decide Next Week About Celebrity’s Request to Stay Anonymous Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

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A judge in the United Kingdom is still debating whether an anonymous celebrity’s identity can stay under wraps as he’s accused of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this week, it was reported this anonymous public figure is facing allegations that he engaged in “inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women.”

This celebrity apparently wants to keep his name out of the press, and his lawyers actually said that if his name were to be published, he would be “highly likely” to take his own life. He apparently fears the “trial by media.”

According to The Journal, Justice Matthew Nicklin told London’s High Court on Wednesday (October 28) that he’ll do “everything [he] can” to make a decision next week.

“The court will have to reserve judgment in this case,” Justice Nicklin said. “I appreciate the urgency.”

The justice told the parties they “need to be ready” early next week, reminding the court that the reporting restrictions are still in play.

This anonymous celeb is suing the UK’s ITN and The Guardian in an attempt to keep them from publishing the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The celeb has denied the claims, and his lawyers have warned that he could take his own life if the claims are made public. His lawyers have also claimed that the anonymous celeb has previously attempted suicide twice, been hospitalized twice, been placed in an involuntary detention, and been seen by more than 10 doctors over this matter.

IGN and GNM’s lawyer argues that the case would risk “dragging judges into assessing the causes of suicidal ideation, which are for professionals and not for a judge.”

The lawyer went on to say that publishing the claims would be “a valuable contribution to a debate of public importance” and draw attention to men using their power to commit misconduct against women.

Stay tuned as we learn more, and head to the BBC for the latest.

Posted To:crime