Who Is Patrick Stewart’s Wife? What to Know About Sunny Ozell & His Children

Credit: Getty Images

Sir Patrick Stewart was a prodigious English actor with an impressive career that included multiple awards, such as a Grammy, and two Olivier Awards. The actor sadly passed away at the age of 86 in October 2026, leaving behind a wife and two children.

He married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013 and has two children from a previous marriage. If you’re interested in learning more about the late actor’s family, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Patrick Stewart’s wife?

Sunny is a singer-songwriter who met Patrick in New York City in 2008, while he was performing in Macbeth and she was working at a restaurant, reports People. They married in 2013, with Patrick‘s longtime friend and X-Men co-star Ian McKellen officiating.

“I’ve never met anyone like her before,” Patrick told the outlet in 2022. “She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything.”

Sunny has released two albums, Take It with Me and Overnight Lows.

Before that, Patrick was married to Sheila Falconer from 1966 to 1990. He later married Wendy Neuss in 2000 and they divorced in 2003.

3 Daniel Stewart and his father Patrick Stewart 3 Patrick Stewart and his daughter Sophie Stewart

Does Patrick Stewart have children?

Yes. The Star Trek actor and his first wife Sheila had two children, Daniel, 59, and Sophie, 54, during their marriage. Daniel is now an actor himself, while Sophie has kept a lower public profile. Patrick and Sunny did not have kids together.

Daniel has been in several plays and worked on a few projects with his dad, like Death Train and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Speaking to USA Today in 2015, Patrick spoke about his son’s career, saying, “I think it’s a great thing that we’re both in the same profession. It has brought so much into both our lives that we can share and enjoy talking about. It’s terrific.”

And while Sophie has a more private life, she has joined her dad at a few red carpet events over the years.

Posted To:Daniel Stewart Patrick Stewart Sophie Stewart Sunny Ozell