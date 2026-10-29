Why Is Jill Wagner Trending? ‘Lioness’ Star Talks Tennessee Farm Life

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Jill Wagner looks over her shoulder at the Lioness premiere. She's wearing a white dress with black straps and has her hair in an updo.
Credit: Getty Images

Jill Wagner is trending after discussing her life in Tennessee in a new interview with Fox News Digital published on Thursday (October 29). The Lioness actress said her Southern roots and appreciation for small-town life helped shape the choice to raise her family there.

Who is Jill Wagner?

Jill plays Bobby on Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness, the Paramount+ drama starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

She’s also starring with Cameron Mathison in A Very Arctic Christmas where she plays Jane, a wildlife conservationist who helps a father and daughter after their Arctic cruise goes off course. The movie premieres on Great American Family and GFAM+ on Saturday, October 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

Jill Wagner touches the brim of a cowboy hat at a movie premiere.

Why did Jill Wagner choose Tennessee?

In her Fox News Digital interview, Jill said she’s from North Carolina and especially values the “small-town mentality” she has found in Tennessee. She described wanting her daughters to grow up with a slower pace of life and said she hopes they’ll appreciate that upbringing, even if they eventually move to bigger cities.

“I was at the post office this morning and one of the Mennonites was in front of me … I got to look at their horse and buggy,” she said.

Fox reports that Jill and her family live on a Tennessee farm in a town of about 800 people. The Teen Wolf alum said her daughters enjoy being outdoors, though they’re still getting used to farm work. She also said the family hopes to add chickens and goats when her work schedule allows more time at home.

“In some ways, going back to a simpler, slower pace … I think as we get older, or at least I know I can speak for myself, as I get older, I really value that,” she added.

Jill continued, “And I’m sure they’ll do the same, but I hope what it does is bring them back to the simple-ness of life and what it can be … That’s a gift that my husband and I gave them, and they probably don’t even know it yet.”

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