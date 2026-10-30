All About the ‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’ Lead Stars Bringing Baby & Johnny Castle to Life in Broadway-Bound Tour

Credit: Matthew Murphy

Dirty Dancing: The Musical is heading to Broadway next year, but audiences around North America will get a sneak peek at the show as the touring production still has five more stops before New York!

We just caught the show during its opening night performance at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Florida and decided its time for fans to learn more about lead stars Annalese Starzec and Blake Zelesnikar, who play Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castle.

The actors have been leading the touring production since August 2026 and they will make their Broadway debuts when the show premieres in New York in February 2027.

So, who are they?

All about Annalese Starzec, who plays Baby

Annalese is making her national touring debut with this production of Dirty Dancing and she’ll be having a career milestone when she heads to Broadway with the show next year. Her bio in the Playbill notes that a favorite credit is a local production of West Side Story in Georgia.

Annalese, an alum of University of Alabama, has said that she’s always been compared to Jennifer Grey growing up, so she knew she had to audition for Dirty Dancing when the open call was announced. She auditioned in January and was in rehearsals by June.

“The callback process was long and pretty intense, but it was such a great experience,” she told Tysons Today. “The creative and casting team was so kind throughout the whole time.”

Of playing the iconic role, she said, “I love Baby’s tenacity. She really stands up for the people that she loves and what she believes is right.”

All about Blake Zelesnikar, who plays Johnny Castle

Blake has appeared in several national tours, including Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, An American Paris, and Flashdance. His New York credits include Gotta Dance! and the 50th anniversary presentation of A Chorus Line.

A Chorus Line connects Blake to his real-life wife Jessica Lee Goldyn, who made her Broadway debut back in 2006 in the musical as Val before moving into the role of Cassie.

Blake has been dancing since he was a child and says he’s been doing the “Time of My Life” lift since then, so he was prepared for the show.

“I’ve probably been doing the ‘Time of My Life’ lift since fourth or fifth grade. My teachers would basically say, ‘You’re lifting people over your head—go!’ So I feel like I’ve been preparing for this role for a long time,” he told BroadwayWorld. “Honestly, it never really left me. It’s always been there. The lift is going to be amazing. No worries—we’re ready to go.”

On playing Johnny, he said, “Playing Johnny is another dream come true. I grew up watching this movie and was a huge fan of Patrick Swayze. He’s always been an inspiration to me. This is a moment in my life that I’m incredibly thankful for. I approach every rehearsal and every performance with admiration, respect, and thoughtfulness. I’m really trying to take in the experience and appreciate every moment because it’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time. Overall, it’s just magical.”

You can catch Dirty Dancing at Florida’s Kravis Center through November 1. Get tickets now!

Upcoming tour stops include Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, Boston, MA, and Toronto, ON.

Tickets for Broadway are already on sale!

Posted To:Annalese Starzec Blake Zelesnikar Broadway Dirty Dancing