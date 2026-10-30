Are Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Back Together? She Reacts to Viral Post on TikTok

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is setting the record straight on the rumors about her love life.

In the wake of partner Ken Urker‘s death, a new photo has been circulating on TikTok of the 35-year-old Life After Lockup star with her ex-husband Ryan Anderson.

In the viral post, Gypsy and Ryan are sitting next to each other at a restaurant along with Gypsy‘s 21-month-old daughter Aurora, whom she shared with Ken. Over the apparent photo, is a video of Gypsy dancing to Britney Spears‘ “Oops!…I Did It Again.”

Overlaying the pic read the text, “pov because with ken out of the way you can get back to ryan.”

After the post started making the rounds on social media, Gypsy made it very clear that the photo is fake and that she is NOT back together with Ryan.

“The photo circulating around the internet is AI generated,” Gypsy shared in a statement to E! News. “There is absolutely no contact between myself and Ryan.”

For those who don’t know, Ryan married Gypsy while she was still in prison and he was the one to pick her up upon her release in December 2023. Days later, they were on a press tour in New York City. Their relationship didn’t last long though and they split up just three months later.

Days after Gypsy‘s split from Ryan, she was back together with Ken, who she was previously engaged to while in prison. By the end of 2023, Gypsy and Ken welcomed Aurora into the world.

Ken was found dead at his home in Louisiana on Thursday (October 1), which happened to be his 34th birthday. Gypsy has already spoken out to reveal his presumed cause of death.

Just recently, Ryan spoke out after Ken‘s death.

Posted To:Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ryan Anderson