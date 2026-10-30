‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Season 2: Is It Renewed? Book 2 & Future Seasons Confirmed!

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Avatar Seven Havens key art
Credit: Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens is wrapping up its first season, and fans are already wondering if the series will be back for more!

The animated Paramount+ series concludes Book 1 on Friday (October 30), with the final four episodes arriving on the streaming service.

The show, which premiered October 9, follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she is the next Avatar after Korra.

However, the world has changed dramatically, and Pavi finds herself hunted by humans and spirits who believe the Avatar is a threat to humanity.

Alongside her long-lost twin sister Nisha, she must uncover the truth about their origins and help save the Seven Havens.

The series comes from Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, with Saheli Khan voicing Pavi and Aishu Devan voicing Nisha.

With Book 1 officially concluding, here’s everything we know about the show’s future!

Saheli Khan as Pavi and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet in Avatar: Seven Havens, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+

Is Avatar: Seven Havens Renewed for Season 2?

Yes! Avatar: Seven Havens is officially returning for Book 2.

Paramount+ previously ordered 26 episodes of the animated series, divided into two books consisting of 13 episodes each.

That means another 13 episodes are already confirmed following the conclusion of Book 1.

However, Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date for Book 2 or revealed when the next episodes will begin streaming.

Fans will have to stay tuned for additional details about the show’s return.

Avatar Seven Havens Season 1 still

Will There Be More Seasons After Book 2?

There’s even more good news for fans of the Avatar universe!

On October 9, Paramount+ announced at New York Comic Con that Avatar: Seven Havens had officially been renewed for Books 3 and 4.

The upcoming installments will continue following Pavi and Nisha, although episode counts and premiere dates have not yet been revealed.

The announcement also included another animated series, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, which will explore the adventures of a different Avatar.

For now, fans can watch all 13 episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens Book 1 on Paramount+.

You can also check out our complete Avatar: Seven Havens episode release schedule for more details about the first season.

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