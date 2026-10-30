‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Filmed for Just One Day — Here’s Why

Oct 30, 2026 1 min read
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Cast of Big Little Lies at premiere.
Credit: Getty Images

Filming for the new season of Big Little Lies started this week.

The HBO series has been getting ready to go into production for a while now, and so fans were eager to learn the show was going to begin filming, but unfortunately it only lasted one day.

Merrin Dungey, who plays Detective Adrienne Quinlan on the series filmed for one day on the Ranch Lot at Warner Bros. Studios Burbank’s The Ranch Lot on Thursday, according to a new report from Variety.

Production on Big Little Lies season 3 won’t actually get fully underway until 2027, but an official date hasn’t been locked in. The reason for the one-day shoot, according to insiders, is because the show needs to maintain its California state tax credit, which has been approved.

There also is no director yet confirmed for the third season, but insiders reported that the director on set this week was someone who was already involved with the show and has been approved by the DGA.

The third season will see the return of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley. Meryl Streep joined the cast in season 2.

Previously, Nicole revealed why kissing Alexander Skarsgard in the show’s first season grossed her out.

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