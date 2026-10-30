Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Secretly Split Last Year; Recent Appearances Together Explained

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Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are no longer a couple.

TMZ is reporting that the 74-year-old former New England Patriots coach and the 25-year-old former cheerleader secretly split at the end of 2025.

If you didn’t know, Bill and Jordon met on an airplane in February 2021 and started dating the next year. When they went public with their relationship in 2024, there was a lot of backlash because of their nearly 50-year age gap.

What happened? And why have they been spotted together so many times in 2026?

What happened to Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship?

TMZ reports that it’s “unclear” what led to their breakup, but they split “late last year.”

Despite the breakup, the former couple have remained friendly. Jordon has already moved on from their relationship and started seeing other people, according to the report. It’s unclear if she’s currently in a relationship though.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are still making appearances together post-split

The above photo of Bill and Jordon is from the Kentucky Derby in May 2026, which is about six months after the split likely happened.

TMZ reports they are “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.”

Just this past week, Jordon supported Bill by standing on the sidelines as he coached UNC for their game against Syracuse.

Check out more Hollywood couples with major age gaps.

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