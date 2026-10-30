‘Club Kid’ Stars Cara Delevingne & Jordan Firstman Share Red Carpet Kiss at NYC Movie Premiere!

Credit: Getty

Cara Delevingne and Jordan Firstman shared a cute moment together on the red carpet for their Club Kid movie premiere!

The co-stars and friends shared a kiss while posing for photos at the premiere on Thursday night (October 29) at Regal Union Square in New York City.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Reggie Absolom, Colleen Camp, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley, and Jack Cameron Kay.

What is Club Kid about?

Here’s the synopsis: “A hard-partying New York City club promoter sees his whirlwind lifestyle upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.”

Jordan not only stars in the film, he also wrote the screenplay and he’s making his directorial debut on the A24 movie.

What are critics saying about Club Kid?

“It’s an earnest, heartwarming, and vivacious look at the realities of parenting and a celebration of the warmth and love in unconventional lifestyles,” TheWrap said.

“It’s a confident, exciting directorial debut, stylish in an unobtrusive way and agreeably paced,” THR notes.

IndieWire gave it an A-, writing: “Club Kid has real potential to break out bigger than its seemingly niche scope would suggest, with Firstman finally shirking the ironic pose he’s taken online for years to emerge as a sincere storyteller with heart as much as humor.”

The movie currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 65 reviews counted and its getting a lot of Oscar buzz.

Club Kid is currently predicted to get a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Jordan and he’s also in the rankings for Best Actor and Best Director, plus the movie is in contention for Best Picture.

Check out more premiere photos below. The film is getting a theatrical release on November 6. Watch the trailer!

Posted To:Alaska Riley Cara Delevingne Club Kid Colleen Camp Event Photos Jack Cameron Kay Jordan Firstman Miss Benny Reggie Absolom Saturn Risin9