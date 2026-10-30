‘Club Kid’ Stars Cara Delevingne & Jordan Firstman Share Red Carpet Kiss at NYC Movie Premiere!

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Credit: Getty

Cara Delevingne and Jordan Firstman shared a cute moment together on the red carpet for their Club Kid movie premiere!

The co-stars and friends shared a kiss while posing for photos at the premiere on Thursday night (October 29) at Regal Union Square in New York City.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Reggie Absolom, Colleen Camp, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley, and Jack Cameron Kay.

Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more

What is Club Kid about?

Here’s the synopsis: “A hard-partying New York City club promoter sees his whirlwind lifestyle upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.”

Jordan not only stars in the film, he also wrote the screenplay and he’s making his directorial debut on the A24 movie.

What are critics saying about Club Kid?

“It’s an earnest, heartwarming, and vivacious look at the realities of parenting and a celebration of the warmth and love in unconventional lifestyles,” TheWrap said.

“It’s a confident, exciting directorial debut, stylish in an unobtrusive way and agreeably paced,” THR notes.

IndieWire gave it an A-, writing: “Club Kid has real potential to break out bigger than its seemingly niche scope would suggest, with Firstman finally shirking the ironic pose he’s taken online for years to emerge as a sincere storyteller with heart as much as humor.”

Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more

The movie currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 65 reviews counted and its getting a lot of Oscar buzz.

Club Kid is currently predicted to get a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Jordan and he’s also in the rankings for Best Actor and Best Director, plus the movie is in contention for Best Picture.

Check out more premiere photos below. The film is getting a theatrical release on November 6. Watch the trailer!

Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more
Club Kid movie premiere with Cara Delevingne, Jordan Firstman, and more

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Taylor Swift and Nelly on stage together
Music

Nelly Says Taylor Swift Paid Him $50,000 for Surprise Performance at Her 2011 Concert, Reveals Other Perks She Gave Him

Nelly is opening up about his surprise performances at Taylor Swift concerts in the past and the perks she gave […]
  1. Celine Dion in a white blouse at an event.
    Celine Dion

    Céline Dion’s Paris Comeback Shows Grossed Over $125 Million
  2. Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Kyle Cooke attend Bravo's "Summer House" Season 10 at 92NY
    amanda batula

    Kyle Cooke Speaks Out After Comment on West Wilson’s Instagram Post Goes Viral: ‘I Will Always Care About Amanda’
  3. Actor Sir Patrick Stewart smiles while standing in front of a step-and-repeat backdrop featuring the word "CORE" and black-and-white geometric patterns. He wears tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses, a grey button-down shirt, and a dark blazer with vertical teal stripes.
    Patrick Stewart

    Patrick Stewart Said He Couldn’t Imagine Retiring in Interview Months Before Death
  4. Savannah Chrisley stock photo
    Jason Galanis

    Savannah Chrisley Has Been Secretly Married to Jason Galanis Since July, Wedding Happened in Cayman Islands