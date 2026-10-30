Cynthia Erivo Honored During American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Gala with Star-Studded Crowd There to Support Her

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Cynthia Erivo at American Ballet Theatre Gala
Credit: Getty

Cynthia Erivo was the guest of honor at the American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala!

The Wicked actress, who has been nominated for three Oscars, wore a sculpted Erdem dress on the red carpet at the event on Thursday night (October 29) in New York City.

Cynthia was recognized “for her remarkable contributions to the performing arts and her extraordinary capacity to inspire through multidisciplinary storytelling.” The award was presented to her by Debbie Allen.

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Cynthia wrote on Instagram, “A beautiful night at the ballet. Thank you @abtofficial for honouring me at your 2026 Fall Gala: Angels and Demons.”

There was a star-studded crowd in attendance at the event, including Cynthia‘s longtime friend Ben Platt with his husband Noah Galvin and father Marc Platt, who produced the Wicked movie.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing an Erdem look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Dancers like Misty Copeland and Tiler Peck were also in attendance.

Embracing the spirit of the Halloween season, this year’s theme, Angels and Demons, brought a whimsical sense of fantasy and mystery to the occasion. Curated by Jaffe, the exclusive one-night-only program featured ballet excerpts from Coppélia, Swan Lake, La Sylphide, Sylvia, The Dream, and Whipped Cream alongside performances of Frederick Ashton’s Dance of the Blessed Spirits, Michel Fokine’s Le Spectre de la Rose, and Agnes de Mille’s Three Virgins and a Devil.

Check out more attendees below!

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky

Katie is wearing a Kallmeyer dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Nicky Hilton

Nicky is wearing a Bronx Banco look.

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Misty Copeland

Misty is wearing a Sergio Hudson look and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Tiler Peck

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Famke Janssen

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

Lake Bell

Check out more photos from the event below.

Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC
Celebs attending the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC

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