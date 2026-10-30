Daddy Yankee & Cardi B’s ‘COSITA’ Lyrics Meaning Explained in English: What Is the Song About?

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Daddy Yankee and Cardi B have teamed up for a new collaboration!

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star released his 15-track album, LA POSTAL, on Friday (October 30), featuring collaborations with Myke Towers, Danny Ocean, Diljit Dosanjh and more.

Among the new songs is “COSITA,” which features Cardi B singing in Spanish alongside Daddy Yankee.

The track brings together the two stars over a bachata-influenced sound, marking another musical direction for the longtime reggaeton hitmaker.

The song appears as the fourth track on LA POSTAL, a concept album centered around different forms of love, including romance, family, self-love and personal relationships.

With the new collaboration attracting attention, listeners may be wondering what the Spanish lyrics mean in English.

What Does “COSITA” Mean in English?

The title “COSITA” comes from the Spanish word “cosa,” meaning “thing,” with the diminutive form translating to “little thing.”

However, the expression can also be used as an affectionate nickname for a romantic partner, similar to calling someone “sweetheart” or “cutie.”

Throughout the song, Daddy Yankee and Cardi B sing about being in love, feeling understood by another person and finding happiness in a relationship.

In the chorus, the two artists ask their partners to love them in their own way, describing how they’ve found direction through the other person’s eyes.

Daddy Yankee also sings about how being with someone special makes every day feel like Friday, while Cardi references her Latina identity and describes herself as a woman with cinnamon-colored skin.

The song fits the overall concept of LA POSTAL, which explores different forms of love across its 15 tracks.

The album also features “POKITO,” Daddy Yankee‘s collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, which combines Spanish and Punjabi music.

Listen to Daddy Yankee and Cardi B’s “COSITA”

Read the Lyrics to Daddy Yankee and Cardi B’s “COSITA”

Posted To:Cardi B Daddy Yankee Lyrics Music