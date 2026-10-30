Daddy Yankee & Cardi B’s ‘COSITA’ Lyrics Meaning Explained in English: What Is the Song About?

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Daddy Yankee and Cardi B composite photo
Credit: Getty

Daddy Yankee and Cardi B have teamed up for a new collaboration!

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star released his 15-track album, LA POSTAL, on Friday (October 30), featuring collaborations with Myke Towers, Danny Ocean, Diljit Dosanjh and more.

Among the new songs is “COSITA,” which features Cardi B singing in Spanish alongside Daddy Yankee.

The track brings together the two stars over a bachata-influenced sound, marking another musical direction for the longtime reggaeton hitmaker.

The song appears as the fourth track on LA POSTAL, a concept album centered around different forms of love, including romance, family, self-love and personal relationships.

With the new collaboration attracting attention, listeners may be wondering what the Spanish lyrics mean in English.

What Does “COSITA” Mean in English?

The title “COSITA” comes from the Spanish word “cosa,” meaning “thing,” with the diminutive form translating to “little thing.”

However, the expression can also be used as an affectionate nickname for a romantic partner, similar to calling someone “sweetheart” or “cutie.”

Throughout the song, Daddy Yankee and Cardi B sing about being in love, feeling understood by another person and finding happiness in a relationship.

In the chorus, the two artists ask their partners to love them in their own way, describing how they’ve found direction through the other person’s eyes.

Daddy Yankee also sings about how being with someone special makes every day feel like Friday, while Cardi references her Latina identity and describes herself as a woman with cinnamon-colored skin.

The song fits the overall concept of LA POSTAL, which explores different forms of love across its 15 tracks.

The album also features “POKITO,” Daddy Yankee‘s collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, which combines Spanish and Punjabi music.

Listen to Daddy Yankee and Cardi B’s “COSITA”

Read the Lyrics to Daddy Yankee and Cardi B’s “COSITA”

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Taylor Swift and Nelly on stage together
Music

Nelly Says Taylor Swift Paid Him $50,000 for Surprise Performance at Her 2011 Concert, Reveals Other Perks She Gave Him

Nelly is opening up about his surprise performances at Taylor Swift concerts in the past and the perks she gave […]
  1. Celine Dion in a white blouse at an event.
    Celine Dion

    Céline Dion’s Paris Comeback Shows Grossed Over $125 Million
  2. Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Kyle Cooke attend Bravo's "Summer House" Season 10 at 92NY
    amanda batula

    Kyle Cooke Speaks Out After Comment on West Wilson’s Instagram Post Goes Viral: ‘I Will Always Care About Amanda’
  3. Actor Sir Patrick Stewart smiles while standing in front of a step-and-repeat backdrop featuring the word "CORE" and black-and-white geometric patterns. He wears tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses, a grey button-down shirt, and a dark blazer with vertical teal stripes.
    Patrick Stewart

    Patrick Stewart Said He Couldn’t Imagine Retiring in Interview Months Before Death
  4. Savannah Chrisley stock photo
    Jason Galanis

    Savannah Chrisley Has Been Secretly Married to Jason Galanis Since July, Wedding Happened in Cayman Islands