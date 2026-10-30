Daddy Yankee & Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘POKITO’ Lyrics Meaning Explained in English: What Is the Song About?

Credit: YouTube: Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee is teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh for one of the most unexpected collaborations on his new album!

The Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar released his new 15-track album, LA POSTAL, on Friday (October 30), featuring collaborations with Cardi B, Myke Towers, Danny Ocean and more. The 15-track project explores different forms of love, including romance, family, self-love and the artist’s love of Latin music.

One song that’s already attracting attention is “POKITO,” which brings together Daddy Yankee and Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The track blends Spanish and Punjabi lyrics with elements of reggaeton and bhangra, bringing together the musical styles of two very different artists.

An official music video also arrived alongside the song, featuring the two stars in colorful settings inspired by their respective cultures.

With the song gaining attention around the world, listeners may be wondering what the lyrics mean in English.

What Does ‘POKITO’ Mean in English?

The title “POKITO” is a stylized spelling of the Spanish word “poquito,” which means “a little” or “a little bit” in English.

The song also features the expression “poquito a poquito,” which translates to “little by little.”

According to Daddy Yankee, the song is about working hard, staying disciplined and achieving success one step at a time.

“Lyrically, the song is about working hard and discipline is part of self-love,” he explained in a press release.

The musician also opened up about working with Diljit Dosanjh, who traveled to Puerto Rico to record the song with him.

“I always believed that Punjabi music and reggaeton would make for a great marriage,” he said.

The collaboration brings together Spanish and Punjabi music, with the two artists reflecting on their journeys and the determination it took to achieve success.

The accompanying music video was directed by Stillz and filmed in Puerto Rico.The music video also reflects that cultural exchange, incorporating elements of Puerto Rican and Punjabi culture.

The song appears as the seventh track on LA POSTAL, which is now available on major streaming platforms.

Watch the Music Video for Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh’s “POKITO”

Read the English Translation for Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh’s “POKITO”

Click here to read the original lyrics for “POKITO.”

Posted To:Daddy Yankee Diljit Dosanjh Lyrics Music