‘Dark Matter’ Season 3: Is It Renewed or Canceled? Creator Reveals Plans for Show’s Future

Credit: Apple TV

Dark Matter has officially wrapped up its second season, and fans are wondering whether the show will return for more!

The hit Apple TV sci-fi series, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, aired its Season 2 finale on Friday (October 30).

The 10-episode season premiered back in August, taking the story beyond the events of the original 2016 novel by Blake Crouch.

The series follows Jason Dessen, played by Joel, a physicist who finds himself caught between alternate versions of his life after being abducted into another reality.

Jennifer stars as his wife Daniela, alongside Oakes Fegley as their son Charlie.

The cast also includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Amanda Brugel.

While the first season largely covered the events of the original novel, the second season explored new storylines involving the show’s multiverse and the mysterious Box.

With the finale now streaming, here’s what we know about a possible third season!

Is Dark Matter Renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. Apple TV has not officially renewed or canceled Dark Matter for Season 3 as of October 30, 2026.

However, the show’s creative team has already developed plans for another season, which could also serve as its last.

In a new interview with TheWrap, creator and showrunner Blake Crouch explained that he originally envisioned the series as a three-season story.

“When I talked to Apple in 2020. I pitched it as a three-season arc,” he revealed.

He also explained that the writers knew the story would need more than 10 additional episodes to reach its intended conclusion when they pitched Season 2.

The team moved forward with the second season while hoping they would eventually have the opportunity to finish the larger story.

“I think other than like fantasy – like Game of Thrones I love – but I think three is kind of a perfect number when it comes to series,” he added of his hopes for a third and potentially final season.

However, the decision ultimately rests with Apple TV.

Could Dark Matter Season 3 Be the Final Season?

Yes, if the show is renewed, Season 3 could potentially conclude the story.

Executive producer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry previously revealed that the creative team designed the series with three seasons in mind while developing the second installment.

Speaking to ScreenRant at San Diego Comic-Con in July, she explained that the writers viewed the show as having three seasons.

“We see it as a trilogy and that would be such an amazing opportunity to get to end something on your own terms and having a real round and complete story,” she said.

Although the creators have a planned ending, Apple TV has not announced whether the series will continue. There is also no premiere date or production schedule for a potential third season.

For now, both seasons of Dark Matter are available to stream on Apple TV.

You can also check out our complete Dark Matter Season 2 episode schedule and cast guide for more details.

Posted To:Apple Tv dark matter Jennifer Connelly Joel Edgerton Oakes Fegley Television