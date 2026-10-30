Daytime Emmy Awards 2026: What Time Does It Start & How to Watch Live

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The 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards are happening tonight!

The big event – which celebrates the best in soap operas, talk shows, and food programming – is taking place on Friday evening (October 3) and will air live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

What time does the 2026 Daytime Emmys start?

The pre-show with interviews and special moments begins on 6:45pm ET. The actual ceremony kicks off at 8pm ET.

How to watch the ceremony

The 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will not be airing on TV, but you can watch the ceremony online!

The awards ceremony will be available to stream on the official site of the Emmy Awards, as well as on the official Emmys app, which you can download through their app store. Neither method requires a cable provider or paid subscription.

You can always watch the awards on the official Emmys YouTube channel.

Full list of nominations revealed!

The Young and the Restless leads this year’s nominees with 18 nods followed by fellow daytime soaps Beyond the Gates with 16 nods and General Hospital with 13 nods.

During the ceremony, General Hospital star Genie Francis will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can see the full list of 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations here!

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