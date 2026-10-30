‘Favor’ Lyrics: Gigi Perez Talks Writing Song for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Soundtrack

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Gigi Perez attends 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
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Gigi Perez just dropped a brand new, original song for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack!

The 26-year-old singer debuted “Favor” on Friday (October 30) at midnight and is one of several artists featured with brand-new songs specifically for the upcoming film’s soundtrack album.

“For as long as i can remember, I’ve loved the Hunger Games. I’m so incredibly honored to be a part of this next chapter,” she shared on Instagram days earlier.

“It is truly an honor to have created a song for The Hunger Games. I’ve been greatly impacted by the stories told through The Hunger Games since I was 12 years old,” Gigi shared in a statement. “Writing this song allowed me to share another part of who I am, drawing from my own experiences with grief and the longing to reconnect with the ones I love who are no longer on this earth. It is a privilege to share something so personal within a story that has meant so much to me for so long.”

Gigi co-wrote and co-produced the new song with Aidan Hobbs.

If you didn’t know, Gigi has served as a supporting act for another one of the artists featured on the new The Hunger Games movie’s soundtrack – Noah Kahan. Check out his new, original song here!

Earlier this month, The Smashing Pumpkins also released a new song for the soundtrack.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack will release in full on November 13th, and the movie will debut in theaters the following week on November 20th. Check out the first reactions here!

Last year, Gigi had one of the top ten trending songs of 2025 on TikTok globally with “Sailor Song.”

Keep reading below for the full lyrics to Gigi Perez’s Hunger Games song, “Favor”…

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