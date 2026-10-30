G Flip Smiles While Arriving in Perth Days After Chrishell Stause Breakup News (Photos)

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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G Flip smiles warmly while posing on a red carpet, wearing a white buttoned vest that showcases the extensive tattoos on their arms, set against a dark blue GLAAD Media Awards backdrop.
Credit: Getty Images

G Flip has been spotted out following the news of their breakup from Chrishell Stause.

The 33-year-old Australian musician was photographed arriving at Perth Airport with a friend on Friday (October 30) in Perth, Australia.

G Flip kept things casual for the outing in an oversized gray hoodie, jeans, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses. They could be seen smiling while making their way through the airport with their luggage.

G Flip walks through Perth Airport wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a black cap, smiling alongside a companion pushing a cart filled with luggage.

The new photos come just days after G Flip and Chrishell confirmed that they had ended their relationship after more than four years together.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause announced their breakup earlier this week

Chrishell, 45, announced the separation in an emotional video on Monday.

G and I are no longer together,” the former Selling Sunset star shared, adding that they planned to handle the public separations “with love and respect for each other.”

G Flip released their own statement shortly afterward.

G Flip smiles while walking outside the airport terminal in a gray hoodie and sunglasses, pulling luggage behind a friend who is wearing a maroon baseball cap and white pants.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together,” they wrote, adding, “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now.”

The former couple first publicly confirmed their romance in 2022 and held a Las Vegas wedding ceremony the following year. They later celebrated with another wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in 2025. It was subsequently reported that the pair were never legally married.

G Flip stands outside a car rental office at the airport, chatting with two companions while wearing a black t-shirt, white undersleeves, jeans, and a black cap.

More details have emerged about the breakup in the days since the announcement. Sources have said that G Flip was the one who initiated the split, while another insider pointed to the long distance between Australia and California as a factor in their separation.

Neither G Flip nor Chrishell has personally given a specific reason for why the relationship ended.

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