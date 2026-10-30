G Flip Smiles While Arriving in Perth Days After Chrishell Stause Breakup News (Photos)

Credit: Getty Images

G Flip has been spotted out following the news of their breakup from Chrishell Stause.

The 33-year-old Australian musician was photographed arriving at Perth Airport with a friend on Friday (October 30) in Perth, Australia.

G Flip kept things casual for the outing in an oversized gray hoodie, jeans, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses. They could be seen smiling while making their way through the airport with their luggage.

The new photos come just days after G Flip and Chrishell confirmed that they had ended their relationship after more than four years together.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause announced their breakup earlier this week

Chrishell, 45, announced the separation in an emotional video on Monday.

“G and I are no longer together,” the former Selling Sunset star shared, adding that they planned to handle the public separations “with love and respect for each other.”

G Flip released their own statement shortly afterward.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together,” they wrote, adding, “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now.”

The former couple first publicly confirmed their romance in 2022 and held a Las Vegas wedding ceremony the following year. They later celebrated with another wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in 2025. It was subsequently reported that the pair were never legally married.

More details have emerged about the breakup in the days since the announcement. Sources have said that G Flip was the one who initiated the split, while another insider pointed to the long distance between Australia and California as a factor in their separation.

Neither G Flip nor Chrishell has personally given a specific reason for why the relationship ended.

Posted To:Candid Photos G Flip