‘Great British Baking Show’ Host Alison Hammond, 51, Defends 22-Year Age Gap with Boyfriend David Putman, 29

Credit: Instagram: @alisonhammond55, Getty

Alison Hammond is hitting back at critics of her relationship.

The 51-year-old Great British Baking Show host and British TV personality has been in a relationship with boyfriend David Putman, 29, since 2024.

While addressing criticism of their 22-year age gap in a new interview with Attitude, Alison simply said, “Mind your business!”

“No, genuinely, I think people spend far too much time worrying about other people’s relationships,” she continued. “If two consenting adults are happy, loved, respected and making each other laugh, what exactly is the problem?”

Alison first met David – a Russian model and massage therapist – in 2023 and they went public with their relationship in 2024.

Also in the new interview, Alison was asked to share her thoughts on the term “cougar,” and she said that “there is definitely a double standard” that applauds men for dating younger women and gives women “a wildlife classification.”

However, she noted that she sometimes finds humor in the term, adding that she thinks to herself, “Darling, I’m not a cougar. I’m a whole safari!”

“Let women enjoy themselves!” she added.

On a more serious note, Alison said that she’s learned that you can’t get everyone’s approval and you should just “love who you love,” adding that the many differences between her and David “are exactly what makes it interesting.”

“I bring the life experience and he brings the youth,” she said. “It’s basically a human multi-generational home!”

As for what she loves most about her relationship with David, Alison said that they “can make each other laugh.”

Alison recently shared a health update after suffering a medical emergency live on-air.

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