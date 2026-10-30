Halle Berry Seen Smiling Wide While Leaving Custody Hearing, Ex Olivier Martinez Also Spotted

Photos and video of Halle Berry leaving court after her custody hearing have been going viral online, with people pointing out her wide smile in the footage.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted with a big smile on her face while leaving court on Thursday afternoon (October 29) in downtown Los Angeles.

Halle was joined by her fiance, Van Hunt, while her ex, Olivier Martinez, was seen leaving separately.

The custody hearing was for Halle and Olivier’s 13-year-old son Maceo

If you don’t know, Olivier obtained a temporary restraining order after accusing Halle of physically abusing their son. Halle has denied the allegations, and her attorney previously called the claims “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

During the hearing, the judge decided that Olivier will retain primary custody of Maceo, which his lawyer called a “huge victory.”

According to TMZ, Halle had one big win as the “domestic violence restraining order was dissolved.”

“We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO [Temporary Restraining Order],” Halle’s attorney, Marina Beck, told Page Six. “As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family.”

TMZ is reporting that Halle‘s rep “says she still has joint legal custody, and holds the tiebreaker in the event the 2 are at loggerheads.”

Apparently, the “judge will re-consider custody issues in November, so next week it’s back on the table.”

See more photos from the court departure below.

Posted To:Candid Photos Halle Berry Olivier Martinez Van Hunt