‘Harry Potter’ Actor Paapa Essiedu Addresses Backlash Over Snape Casting, Explains Why He Took the Role

Credit: HBO

Paapa Essiedu is responding to all of the backlash and criticism surrounding his role in HBO’s new Harry Potter series.

The 36-year-old English actor will be playing Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which is set to premiere later this year.

Ever since his casting was announced, fans have taken issue with Paapa playing Snape, especially after the late Alan Rickman‘s portrayal in the beloved movie series.

Then when the first look photos of Paapa in character as Snape were released, people took issue with him have shoulder-length dreadlocks and a more gothic look, switching up Alan‘s signature button-up black robes with a leather jacket and oversized cape.

While stepping out for the 2026 TIME100 Next Gala on Thursday night (October 29), Paapa addressed all the backlash and criticism he’s faced since signing on to play Snape.

“I think the aesthetic is important,” Paapa told Variety. “I don’t know if style is necessarily at the forefront of my mind when generating the character, but I think the way he looks tells so much about who he is — and who he wants people to think he is. It’s all incredibly well thought through and collaborated with the incredible costume department.”

Paapa also spoke about why he decided to take on the role after dealing with racially-charged death threats.

“The whole team has been so supportive of me,” he shared. “Obviously, my priority is the work. I wouldn’t take this job on [otherwise], but I walk into it with open eyes. I understand the broad spectrum of what the reaction to what we’re doing means, and I take that mantle on with an open and full heart. I’ve also been blown away by a lot of the support and well-wishes and excitement.”

Paapa also praised everyone who worked on the new project.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve seen so far,” he said. “There are so many people who worked so hard on this project — and who it means so much to. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a long time that people have been saying a lot of things, and now’s the time for people to engage with what we made.”

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will debut on HBO Max on December 25. Watch the trailer here!

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