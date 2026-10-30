Harry Styles Dresses as Elvis for Harryween as Fiancée Zoë Kravitz Watches With Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough (Video)

Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles channeled Elvis Presley for Harryween, with a very fitting guest watching from the audience!

The 32-year-old singer hit the stage for the first of his two Harryween concerts at Madison Square Garden on Friday night (October 30) in New York City.

Harry dressed as Elvis for the Halloween-themed show, wearing a white bedazzled jumpsuit complete with colorful embellishments and blue cape detailing.

His fiancée Zoë Kravitz, 37, was spotted watching from the crowd while dressed as a devil in a red look and matching horns.

Even more fittingly, Zoë attended the concert alongside her longtime friend Riley Keough, who happens to be Elvis‘ granddaughter!

Videos from inside the venue show Zoë and Riley watching Harry perform from the audience.

Zoë Kravitz and Riley Keough have been friends for years

Riley, 37, is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, making Elvis her maternal grandfather.

She and Zoë have known each other for most of their lives. Riley previously explained that their parents were friends when they were very young before the pair reconnected as teenagers and became close themselves.

The actresses also appeared together in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and recently reunited on screen for the upcoming movie Die Alive. Just earlier this month, Zoë and Riley were photographed filming the project together in New York City.

As for Harry and Zoë, they were first linked in summer 2025. It was reported in April that the couple had gotten engaged after Zoë was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Friday’s concert is part of Harry‘s Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden. His two Harryween shows on October 30 and 31 wrap up the 30-show New York City run.

Posted To:Halloween Harry Styles Riley Keough Zoe Kravitz