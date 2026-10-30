Heidi Klum’s Kids Are All Grown Up While Joining Her at Crazy Pizza Anniversary Party Ahead of Halloween

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Heidi Klum has the support of three of her kids while celebrating her restaurant Crazy Pizza.

The 53-year-old model and TV personality was joined by her kids Leni, 22, Henry, 21, and Johan, 19, while attending the Crazy Pizza Third Anniversary Party on Thursday night (October 29) in New York City.

Heidi opened the restaurant with her ex Flavio Briatore, who is Leni‘s father, three years ago.

“Leni‘s biological dad Flavio, he asked me to be partners with him and his pizza ventures,” Heidi told People about becoming an investor in the restaurant. “So this is the first one in America, with more to come.”

“It looks so cute,” she added. “I’m so happy with it… I think it looks amazing. It’s super chic. And obviously the food is amazing, and we leave it to the Italians.”

Heidi shares Henry, Johan, and 17-year-old daughter Lou with her ex-husband Seal.



Heidi had support from more celebs at the event, including Sofia Vergara, Kyle MacLachlan, Taylor Momsen, Lindsey Vonn, and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

You can see more photos of all the celebs at the event in the gallery.

We can’t wait to see what Heidi wears on Halloween this weekend. Look back at all of her past costumes!

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Christian Siriano Desiree Gruber Event Photos Heidi Klum Henry Samuel Johan Samuel Kyle MacLachlan Leni Klum Lindsey Vonn Sofia Vergara Taylor Momsen