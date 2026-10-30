‘House of the Dragon’ Actress Gayle Rankin Engaged to Playwright Adam Rapp!

Oct 30, 2026 1 min read
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Gayle Rankin engaged to Adam Rapp
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Gayle Rankin is engaged!

The 37-year-old actress, who plays Alys Rivers on HBO’s House of the Dragon, announced that she is engaged to playwright Adam Rapp.

Gayle shared the exciting news in an interview with Press and Journal published on Thursday (October 29) with the outlet reporting that the proposal happened “a few weeks ago.”

Gayle Rankin engaged to Adam Rapp

The outlet did not refer to Adam, 58, by name, but just as a “playwright.” Gayle has been romantically linked to the playwright, novelist and filmmaker for years and she confirmed that he is her “partner” in a feature published by The Stage earlier this month. Gayle also shared plans to star in a play written by Adam titled Jackals next year.

In an interview with The List in September, Gayle gushed over Adam.

“I have an amazing partner and a deep, rich personal life but, of course, we’re making decisions, thinking about family plans,” she said, without naming him at the time.

Congrats to the couple!! See all of the other stars that also recently got engaged.

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