Is Jake Foy Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Actor’s Husband!

Credit: Hallmark Media

Jake Foy is the star of tonight’s new Hallmark Channel movie, Who’s Coming for Christmas?, and fans are going to want to know more about him!

The 35-year-old actor, who will turn 36 in just two days, plays Mark, a single father who befriends his new neighbor, played by Rhiannon Fish. She dreams of filling her dinner table on Christmas Eve with new friends from town and he agrees to join with his family, but bad weather might keep them from making the trip unless a small Christmas miracle happens.

The new rom-com is part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas lineup.

Jake is a Hallmark Channel regular after appearing in the original series Ride and the new Hallmark+ original series Chicken Sisters. You might also recognize him from roles on Netflix’s Designated Survivor and The CW’s Reign.

So, is Jake single, dating anyone, or married in real life?

Jake Foy is married to Nicolas La Traverse!

Jake Foy recently celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with his husband, Nicolas La Traverse.

Nicolas is a producer at Home Game Studios and recently worked on the new Tubi series This Is a Game Show? The couple is also hard at work together, with Nicolas set to produce a passion project created by Jake.

In a recent interview with Just Jared, Nicolas told us, “Being partners in work, love and life isn’t always easy, but it creates such a fun sandbox to play in. Ideas come to us randomly on date nights, we riff on ideas while walking the dog, and overall we’re a well-oiled machine. Jake’s directorial debut, THEIR LAST SEMESTER, has been a passion project for a few years now, and we’re very close to locking financing for a 2027 shoot! We’re also proud of our slated half-hour bowling comedy PINGUIN LANES. As for balance, the key is being extremely communicative… Clarity and transparency are our shared love languages.”

Check out some exclusive photos from Jake and Nicolas’ wedding!

Posted To:Dating History Hallmark Channel Jake Foy Nicolas La Traverse