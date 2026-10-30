Is Jude Bellingham Single or Dating? What We Know About His Relationship Status

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Jude Bellingham has been going viral once again this week!

The 23-year-old English soccer star, who plays for Real Madrid, started gaining a lot of online attention earlier this week after Calvin Klein released a teaser for their upcoming campaign with the athlete.

While his face has not been shown in the teaser video or first-look photos, fans have been able to figured out it was him due to his body and a photo of him from behind, where his head and hair are distinctly shown.

A release date for Jude‘s CK campaign has not yet been revealed, with the company only teasing, “The next icon. Coming soon.”

Over the summer, Jude also went viral on social media during the FIFA World Cup, where he competed on the English national team.

With the athlete gaining attention once again, you may be wondering about his dating life.

So, is Jude Bellingham single?

Jude Bellingham is dating Ashlyn Castro!

Unfortunately for many, Jude Bellingham is not single as he is currently dating model and influencer Ashlyn Castro.

The pair have been linked together since late 2024 and have been going strong since, often being seen attending public events and matches together.

This past summer, Ashlyn supported Jude at the FIFA World Cup, and they were seen sharing a kiss, as pictured above, after England defeated Croatia in their Group L match on June 17th at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. England won 4-2.

While they attend public events together, the couple largely keeps their relationship off of social media.

Back in April, Jude and Ashlyn were seen in the stands at the third day of the Mutua Madrid Open (pictured above), where tennis star Jannik Sinner defeated Benjamin Bonzi!

Ashlyn is a 28-year-old from California, and boasts over one million followers on Instagram and 700k on TikTok.

She has worked with brands like Pretty Little Thing and Clarins, and even appeared in DJ Khaled‘s “Popstar” music video.

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