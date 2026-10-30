Is Rhiannon Fish Single or Married? All About the Hallmark Channel Actress’ Relationship Status

Credit: Hallmark Media

Rhiannon Fish is the star of Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movie airing tonight and we bet fans are going to want to know more about her, so lets fill you in.

The 35-year-old Canadian-Australian actress will be starring as Julie in the movie Who’s Coming for Christmas? opposite Jake Foy.

Rhiannon is one of Hallmark’s most-booked actresses, starring in countless movies including Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, A Picture of Her, You’re Bacon Me Crazy, When Love Springs, Polar Opposites, and The 27-Hour Day.

She also starred in The CW’s The 100 and got her start on Aussie soaps like Neighbours and Home and Away.

So, is Rhiannon dating anyone now?

What we know about Rhiannon Fish’s relationship status

It appears that Rhiannon is single right now, or she’s not publicly dating anyone at the moment.

Rhiannon first started dating The 100 co-star Richard Harmon in 2019, however, it’s unclear if they’re still together as she hasn’t posted any photos with him on social media since 2021.

Before Richard, Rhiannon dated former Home and Away co-star Lincoln Lewis from 2010 until 2012. She was also linked to singer Reece Mastin.

Rhiannon DID just post about the “love of [her] life”… her cat!

You can take a look at all of the real-life Hallmark Channel couples here.

Make sure you tune in to Who’s Coming for Christmas? TONIGHT!

Posted To:Dating History Hallmark Channel Rhiannon Fish