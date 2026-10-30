Jamie Dornan & Zoe Kravitz Spotted in New Set Photos from Upcoming ‘Die Alive’ Movie!

Jamie Dornan has been spotted on the set of his new movie!

The 44-year-old actor joined co-star Zoe Kravitz for a stroll through Washington Square Park while filming a scene for their upcoming Apple TV movie Die Alive on Friday afternoon (October 30) in New York City.

Jamie and Zoe, 37, walked with coffee cups in hand as they strolled around the park.

What is Die Alive about?

When Jamie‘s casting was announced back in August, it was reported that plot details were being kept under wraps. IMDb has an unverified synopsis though.

Follows a woman who discovers her much older boyfriend has a wife and kids when they show up on her doorstep, forcing her to take care of the sassy children despite the awkward situation.

Riley Keough and Adele Exarchopoulos are also in the film, which is written and directed by My Old Ass filmmaker and Sterling Point creator Megan Park.

Jamie Dornan has several exciting projects coming soon

Jamie stars in two exciting TV series that are coming soon: the Apple TV show 12 12 12, premiering in November 2026, and the Netflix series The Twin, set for release in 2027.

Jamie will also be seen in the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, taking over the role of Aragorn. He will also be seen in the comedy movie Love Is Not the Answer, directed by Michael Cera.

Posted To:Candid Photos Die Alive Jamie Dornan Zoe Kravitz