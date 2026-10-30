Jenny McCarthy Says She’s Been Living in Tent Amid ‘Mold Detox’

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Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her two-health battle.

Months after she revealed that a doctor told her she was having “constant infections” to mold in her house, the 53-year-old TV personality went into more detail about the ongoing saga.

“I have been dying to tell you this story, because the last two years of my life have been absolutely fricking insane. Insane, OK?” Jenny shared on the Wednesday (October 28) episode of her Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show podcast. “Some of you guys already know that I’ve been dealing with mold and mycotoxin poisoning. I’ve talked about pieces of it before.”

The Masked Singer panelist went on to say that she has gone “down a rabbit hole of doctors, surgeries, teeth being pulled, mysterious growths popping up in places you are not expecting, implants literally falling out, and eventually realizing my immune system was fighting something so much bigger.”

Due to all of this, Jenny has had to make drastic changes to her living situation.

“At one point, I was just so desperate to heal that I literally was living in a tent,” she shared. “That’s right, living in a tent!”

Jenny noted that she added a rainproof cover to the tent because she worries “about chemtrails and also sprinklers.”

She also explained that she took multiple trips to a dentist and an oral surgeon before swollen bumps started to appear on her eyelid, which doctors worried could’ve been “a cancer issue.”

“It’s like a Shakespearean play,” Jenny joked, adding that after the “25,500” surgeries she undergone to address the ailments, one functional medicine doctor suggested that she be tested for mold.

By that point, Jenny said she felt like she was “going through medical fatigue,” but her doctor was persistent that they’d uncovered the root of the problem.

“Jenny, you’ve got serious mold,” she recalled the doctor telling her. “You’ve got the type of mold that causes seizures. If this thing crosses the blood-brain barrier, I’m going to be talking to you in hospital. You’re going to start seizing.”

While she finally figured out what was causing her health woes, Jenny said that she’s still in a “mold detox,” which is why she’s still living in a tent.

“I’m knee-deep in it,” she said. “I’m in month seven of detox and I’m too paranoid to honestly live anywhere else other than a tent.”

If you didn’t see, Jenny claimed that Tom Cruise tried to recruit her into Scientology.

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