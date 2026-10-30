Jessica Lange Says Her Acting Career May Be Coming to an End, Addresses What’s Next After ‘American Horror Story’

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Jessica Lange is getting candid about the possibility that her decades-long acting career may be nearing its end.

The 77-year-old actress opened up about her future in a new interview with Rolling Stone following her return to American Horror Story for season 13.

“I actually feel it coming to an end,” Jessica said when asked what she might do next. She pointed to her work as Mary Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night as a role that could serve as a fitting final film, while noting there are still a couple of potential projects that have been in development for a some time.

She added that it has become harder to get the kinds of movies that interest her made.

Asked how she would want to be remembered if she does step away, Jessica kept her answer simple: “For some good parts. For some good films. For being an honest actor.”

She also reflected on how grateful she is to have spent decades doing work she loves, despite the challenges that came with balancing a career, family, and filming locations.

Jessica Lange’s biggest roles and career highlights

Jessica has built a career spanning film, television, and stage. She won her first Academy Award for her supporting performance in 1982’s Tootsie and later took home Best Actress for 1994’s Blue Sky. She was also Oscar-nominated for Frances, Country, Sweet Dreams, and Music Box.

Other notable credits include King Kong, Cape Fear, and Grey Gardens. On stage, she won a Tony Award in 2016 for playing Mary Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

For a younger generation of viewers, Jessica may be best known for becoming one of the defining stars of American Horror Story.

Jessica Lange recently returned for American Horror Story season 13

Jessica returned to AHS this year after last appearing in 2018’s Apocalypse.

Season 13 gave her the chance to revisit four of her best-known characters: Murder House‘s Constance Langdon, Asylum‘s Sister Jude, Coven‘s Fiona Goode, and Freak Show‘s Elsa Mars.

“Why I said yes to this season was the idea of revisiting, reprising these four roles,” she told Rolling Stone, adding that she loved the repertory-style experience of returning each season with the same actors to create entirely different characters.

Jessica also recently revealed why she’s still upset with AHS network FX.

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