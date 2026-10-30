Margaret Cho Says High-Profile Men Have Gotten Her Pregnant, Talks About Getting Abortions

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Margaret Cho is opening up about getting pregnant in the past and why she’s “really glad” she doesn’t have children.

The comedian and actress, 57, talked about her “brief” pregnancies during the latest episode of the Dinky Podcast.

Margaret explained her decision not to have children and how some high-profile men have gotten her pregnant in the past.

Why Margaret Cho doesn’t want children

“Everything sucks. It’s like really really bad. And I, I just wouldn’t want to bring a new life into that, that is going to have to experience all of the damage that we’ve done. So yeah, the state of the world certainly has a lot to do with [it], but the state of the world did not come into my decision not to have children when I was younger,” Margaret said. “I just didn’t want to.”

Margaret then opened up about past pregnancies and her decision to abort them.

“I have gotten pregnant a few times and every time I’m like, ‘No no no, I don’t want this.’ And physically, being pregnant is so unpleasant to me. It’s such a weird sensation. I really don’t like it. Even for the very brief times that I was pregnant, it was so unpleasant,” she said.

Margaret said her decisions to get abortions were all “instantaneous” except for the last time she was pregnant.

Margaret Cho talks about getting abortions after high-profile men got her pregnant

“This was maybe about 10 years ago and I kind of thought, ‘Well, you know, this is probably my last chance,’ because then I was pretty much in perimenopause then and I thought this might be it… maybe I should give it a chance. And then I miscarried,” she said, adding that she needed a D&C.

Margaret joked that she would have raised nepo babies because of the men who got her pregnant.

“The other people that I’ve gotten pregnant by would’ve [fathered] formidable nepo babies now. I’m not gonna say who they were but they were both really accomplished, super handsome men in entertainment,” she said (via People). “I would’ve won the Wasian Olympics. I would’ve had the Hudson Williams of our era . . . The caliber of the semen that we’re talking about was high end. It’s just a funny thing to think about. We lost out on a couple of really excellent wasians.”

There are many other celebs who admitted that they don’t want children.

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