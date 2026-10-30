Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff’s Divorce Details Revealed, Three Months After They Confirmed Split

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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are moving forward with their divorce and new details have been confirmed about their breakup.

The couple confirmed their split back in July after nearly three years of marriage and now they have officially filed for divorce.

People confirms that the former couple filed their divorce in New York State and they worked out the details in advance to have an amicable filing.

The source told People, “Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly… This is a mutual decision.”

“They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends,” the insider added.

The divorce filing may note that one of them is the plaintiff and one is the defendant because that’s how a New York State divorce needs to be filed, but the source says they filed it together as an “uncontested, mutually agreed divorce.”

Last month, Jack broke his silence about the divorce and he later opened up about why he’ll continue to sing love songs written about Margaret following their breakup.

If you didn’t know, Margaret has a new romance movie that just debuted on streaming earlier this month.

Posted To:Divorce Jack Antonoff Margaret Qualley