Michele Morrone Becomes Part-Owner of Subs Website, Will Sell PPV Intimate Content to Fans

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Michele Morrone has become a part-owner of the subscription-based social-media platform Subs.com.

The 36-year-old actor, best known for his work in the movie series 365 Days and the hit film The Housemaid, has joined the platform as a content creator and he also has a stake in the business. The website appears to have a similar business model as OnlyFans, which is known as a platform for mostly adult content, though some celebs use it for other purposes too.

Subs.com bills itself as “where the world’s most influential personalities turn their audience into a business. Long-form videos, free to watch and ad-free, reach new viewers, and a subscription page sits one tap behind each one. Subscribers pay for exclusive content and authentic engagement; creators set the price and own everything they make.”

Michele Morrone opens up about his new Subs page

“I’ve never been interested in following the rules. I want to create my own. Subs.com gives me the freedom to connect with my fans in a way that’s real, personal, and completely mine. And becoming an owner makes this much bigger than just launching a page. I believe in what we’re building,” Michele said in a statement.

Megan Fox is also a part-owner of Subs.

“Michele is exactly the kind of global star we want building the future of Subs.com,” founder Tim Stokely said in a statement. “Megan Fox‘s success proved the enormous appetite for direct access to the world’s biggest personalities, and Michele takes that momentum to another level. He’s not just joining the platform — he’s becoming an owner. That’s a powerful statement about where the creator economy is headed.”

TMZ notes that Michele will share “a more intimate side of him on the page than they’ve ever seen.”

A subscription costs $19.99 a month and there are PPV posts that cost additional fees.

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