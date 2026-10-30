Noah Wyle Claims This A-List Comedian Cursed Him Out as Child

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Noah Wyle is naming names.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast, the 55-year-old Emmy-winning actor, People’s new Sexiest Man Alive, recalled an alleged disappointing interaction with Eddie Murphy back when he was a child.

According to Noah, he was 9-years-old when he once met Eddie, who was on Saturday Night Live at the time, and asked for his autograph.

“I met Eddie once when I was a kid. I asked him for his autograph, and I said, ‘I really like you on SNL,’” Noah recalled. “And he goes, ‘What are you doing up that late?’”

The Pitt star said that he just nervously laughed before asking Eddie again for his autograph.

“And I said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ He goes, ‘F*** off, man,’” Noah claimed.

Because of that moment, Noah said now, “I always sign an autograph. Whenever a 9-year-old needs an autograph from me, I sign that so fast.”

Years later, Noah finally got his autograph from Eddie – but not an authentic one.

“So, I’ve told this story in my house and last year for my birthday, my daughter didn’t know what to get me,” Noah said of his now 11-year-old daughter Frances, whom he shares with wife Sarah Wyle.

“My 10-year-old daughter printed up a picture of Eddie Murphy and then wrote on it, ‘Dear Noah, you’re a great kid, Eddie Murphy.’ And she spelled Eddie E-d–d-y,” Noah shared.

“And I have it framed in my office,” he added. “It’s the greatest gift that my 10-year-old thought, ‘You know what?’ And then she came up with the story. She’s like, ‘Dad, you’re never going to believe who mom and I saw yesterday. Eddie Murphy. And we got what you’ve always wanted, his autograph.’”

Along with Frances, Noah is also dad to son Owen, 23, and daughter Auden, whom he shares with ex Tracy Warbin.

If you didn’t see, HBO recently shared the first trailer for The Pitt season 3!

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