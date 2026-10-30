‘Nocturne’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out on Apple TV?

Credit: Apple TV

Nocturne is officially here!

The new Apple TV crime thriller premieres on Friday (October 30), starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham.

The 10-episode series is based on the bestselling crime novels Lazarus and The Sandman by Lars Kepler, and follows a former homicide detective whose attempts to live a quieter life are interrupted by a dangerous serial killer.

Liev stars as Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier who leaves Philadelphia behind to settle down in a small Pennsylvania town.

However, his plans are disrupted when serial killer Jurek Walter, played by Stephen, threatens his family and forces him to confront his past.

Meanwhile, Zazie plays FBI agent Saga Bauer, Jonah’s surrogate daughter, who becomes involved in the search for the killer’s last missing victim.

The cast also includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

Unlike shows that release an entire season at once, Nocturne follows a weekly release schedule after its two-episode premiere.

When Do New Episodes of Nocturne Come Out?

Nocturne premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, October 30, followed by one new episode every Friday through Christmas Day, December 25, according to Apple TV’s official announcement.

Here’s the full episode release schedule:

– Episode 1: Friday, October 30

– Episode 2: Friday, October 30

– Episode 3: Friday, November 6

– Episode 4: Friday, November 13

– Episode 5: Friday, November 20

– Episode 6: Friday, November 27

– Episode 7: Friday, December 4

– Episode 8: Friday, December 11

– Episode 9: Friday, December 18

– Episode 10 (Season Finale): Friday, December 25

Where Can You Watch Nocturne?

The series is available exclusively on Apple TV, which requires a subscription.

You can watch the show on the official Apple TV streaming page.

The first two episodes are titled “Lazarus, Come Forth!” and “For Such a Time as This,” while Episode 3, “Eyes on the Inside,” arrives November 6.

For more on the new series, watch the official Nocturne trailer and see what recently happened on the red carpet at the show’s premiere that made headlines.

Posted To:Apple Tv Liev Schreiber Nocturne Stephen Graham Television Zazie Beetz