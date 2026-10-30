‘Nocturne’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out on Apple TV?

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Nocturne Season 1 key art
Credit: Apple TV

Nocturne is officially here!

The new Apple TV crime thriller premieres on Friday (October 30), starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham.

The 10-episode series is based on the bestselling crime novels Lazarus and The Sandman by Lars Kepler, and follows a former homicide detective whose attempts to live a quieter life are interrupted by a dangerous serial killer.

Nocturne Season 1 still

Liev stars as Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier who leaves Philadelphia behind to settle down in a small Pennsylvania town.

However, his plans are disrupted when serial killer Jurek Walter, played by Stephen, threatens his family and forces him to confront his past.

Meanwhile, Zazie plays FBI agent Saga Bauer, Jonah’s surrogate daughter, who becomes involved in the search for the killer’s last missing victim.

The cast also includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

Unlike shows that release an entire season at once, Nocturne follows a weekly release schedule after its two-episode premiere.

Nocturne Season 1 still

When Do New Episodes of Nocturne Come Out?

Nocturne premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, October 30, followed by one new episode every Friday through Christmas Day, December 25, according to Apple TV’s official announcement.

Here’s the full episode release schedule:

– Episode 1: Friday, October 30

– Episode 2: Friday, October 30

– Episode 3: Friday, November 6

– Episode 4: Friday, November 13

– Episode 5: Friday, November 20

– Episode 6: Friday, November 27

– Episode 7: Friday, December 4

– Episode 8: Friday, December 11

– Episode 9: Friday, December 18

– Episode 10 (Season Finale): Friday, December 25

Nocturne Season 1 still

Where Can You Watch Nocturne?

The series is available exclusively on Apple TV, which requires a subscription.

You can watch the show on the official Apple TV streaming page.

The first two episodes are titled “Lazarus, Come Forth!” and “For Such a Time as This,” while Episode 3, “Eyes on the Inside,” arrives November 6.

For more on the new series, watch the official Nocturne trailer and see what recently happened on the red carpet at the show’s premiere that made headlines.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Taylor Swift and Nelly on stage together
Music

Nelly Says Taylor Swift Paid Him $50,000 for Surprise Performance at Her 2011 Concert, Reveals Other Perks She Gave Him

Nelly is opening up about his surprise performances at Taylor Swift concerts in the past and the perks she gave […]
  1. Celine Dion in a white blouse at an event.
    Celine Dion

    Céline Dion’s Paris Comeback Shows Grossed Over $125 Million
  2. Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Kyle Cooke attend Bravo's "Summer House" Season 10 at 92NY
    amanda batula

    Kyle Cooke Speaks Out After Comment on West Wilson’s Instagram Post Goes Viral: ‘I Will Always Care About Amanda’
  3. Actor Sir Patrick Stewart smiles while standing in front of a step-and-repeat backdrop featuring the word "CORE" and black-and-white geometric patterns. He wears tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses, a grey button-down shirt, and a dark blazer with vertical teal stripes.
    Patrick Stewart

    Patrick Stewart Said He Couldn’t Imagine Retiring in Interview Months Before Death
  4. Savannah Chrisley stock photo
    Jason Galanis

    Savannah Chrisley Has Been Secretly Married to Jason Galanis Since July, Wedding Happened in Cayman Islands