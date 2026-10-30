Orville Peck Setlist Revealed for 2026 Man Turned Mule Tour After First Shows

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Orville Peck has launched his Man Turned Mule Tour and we have the full setlist from the first show.

If you’re going to any of the tour stops, you might want to know the songs you can expect to hear, and we have you covered.

Orville kicked off the tour on Wednesday, October 28 at Channel 24 in Sacramento, California. The North American tour, supporting his album Mule, will run through November 22 with stops in major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and more.

The tour opened with a set from Abbie Callahan and she joined Orville on stage for a duet during his set.

Orville Peck’s set list revealed

Big Ol’ House Already Gone The Hurtin’ Kind Turn to Hate The Curse of the Blackened Eye Rehab Blues Ring the Bell Lafayette Legends Never Die Drive Me, Crazy The Breeze, the Grass, the Mourning Dove and Me Papa Was a Rodeo Hexie Mountains / My Side of the Mountain You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) – with Abbie Callahan C’mon Baby, Cry Queen of the Rodeo Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other Trample Out the Days Outta Time Maybe This Time from Cabaret Daytona Sand ENCORE: Dead of Night ENCORE: Too Little, Too Late

**This set list is representative of the first show of the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

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