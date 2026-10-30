Orville Peck Setlist Revealed for 2026 Man Turned Mule Tour After First Shows

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Orville Peck on stage file photo
Credit: Getty

Orville Peck has launched his Man Turned Mule Tour and we have the full setlist from the first show.

If you’re going to any of the tour stops, you might want to know the songs you can expect to hear, and we have you covered.

Orville kicked off the tour on Wednesday, October 28 at Channel 24 in Sacramento, California. The North American tour, supporting his album Mule, will run through November 22 with stops in major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and more.

The tour opened with a set from Abbie Callahan and she joined Orville on stage for a duet during his set.

Orville Peck’s set list revealed

  1. Big Ol’ House
  2. Already Gone
  3. The Hurtin’ Kind
  4. Turn to Hate
  5. The Curse of the Blackened Eye
  6. Rehab Blues
  7. Ring the Bell
  8. Lafayette
  9. Legends Never Die
  10. Drive Me, Crazy
  11. The Breeze, the Grass, the Mourning Dove and Me
  12. Papa Was a Rodeo
  13. Hexie Mountains / My Side of the Mountain
  14. You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) – with Abbie Callahan
  15. C’mon Baby, Cry
  16. Queen of the Rodeo
  17. Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other
  18. Trample Out the Days
  19. Outta Time
  20. Maybe This Time from Cabaret
  21. Daytona Sand
  22. ENCORE: Dead of Night
  23. ENCORE: Too Little, Too Late

**This set list is representative of the first show of the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

How to Buy Sold Out Tickets

You can buy resale tickets right now on Stubhub and Vivid Seats.

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